Marlow, Leonard “Lenny”

PALMYRA: Leonard “Lenny” Marlow passed away peacefully at age 65 on April 24, 2023 at DeMay Living Center, with family by his side. Lenny was predeceased by his mother Phyllis Dumas Vaincourt, father Leonard Marlow and loving brother Jerry Marlow. Lenny is survived by 3 daughters Chasidy Marlow Wheeler of Georgia, Daphne Marlow Silverberg of Georgia and Michelle Marlow of Newark NY. He also leaves behind siblings: Sherry Marlow of Malone NY, Randy Marlow of Palmyra NY, Michele McGeachie of Constable NY, Lisa Soulier of Bridgeport, NY, Chris Marlow of Mitchell, IN, Pam Marlow of Decatur, IL , his step-father Gerald Vaincourt of Malone and several nieces, nephews & grandchildren. The last years of Lenny’s life were spent at DeMay Living Center where he was very loved and considered family. We cannot thank their staff enough for loving him and taking such great care of him. While we all feel a loss here without him, we are hopeful he has finally found rest and peace. A private celebration of life will take place with the family in the near future. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.