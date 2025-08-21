What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Marriott, Rose Ann 

August 21, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

CLYDE: Rose Ann Marriott, 66, died Monday, August 18, 2025, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.  

Funeral services will be held privately.

Mrs. Marriott was born on April 29, 1959 in Jamaica, NY, the daughter of the late Edward Stattel and Paula Nocella.  She worked as a waitress at McGee Dinner in Waterloo.

Rose is survived by her husband, Steven P. Marriott; a son, Joshua Marriott; two daughters, Stevie (Kyle) Rattray, Shi-Ann (Kent) Marriott; a brother, Edward (Maureen) Strattel, Jr.; a sister, Susan Monteleone; and four grandchildren, Duke, Skye, Dex and Grady.

Donations in her name can be made at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 220 E. 42nd St., Room 435,  New York, NY 10017.

