Marriott, Roy William

WILLIAMSON: Was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at age 75.

Predeceased by his wife: Susan (Dickinson) Marriott; parents: Gordon and Barbara (DeWitte) Marriott; brothers: John and Wayne Marriott.

Survived by his son: Jason (Wendy) Marriott; daughter: Heather (Loren) Van Dusen; grandchildren: Jedidiah, Sally, and Natalie Marriott, Preston, Daren, Ethan and Ryan Van Dusen; sister: Holley (Richard) Bond, brother: Ken (Penny) Marriott; brothers- in-law: Timothy (Catherine), Jeffrey (Kathy), Marc (Rosemarie), and Matthew (Tracy) Dickinson; nieces and nephews, many loving friends and his church family.

Family and friends are invited to call (Saturday) March 30, 2024 from 3pm – 5pm at the Young Funeral Home: 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson. A Memorial Service will be held on (Saturday) April 6, 2024 at 4pm at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY 14616. Private interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in his memory to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

