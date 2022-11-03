Marshall, Betty J.

BALDWINSVILLE/ROSE Betty J. Marshall, 97, passed away Sunday, October 30, at the Syracuse Home in Baldwinsville. She was born October 06, 1925, daughter of the late Frank Richardson, and Ethel LeRoy Richardson. She loved reading, and crossword puzzles. Prior to retirement, she was employed at Fleet Bank in North Rose. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Jack Marshall (2017), son, Barry Marshall, brothers, Roy Richardson, Bruce Richardson, Maurice Richardson, and Ralph Richardson, sister, Ruth Bramer.

Survived by three daughters, Sally (David) Smith of Cato, Sandra (Butch) McQueen of Baldwinsville, and, Sue (Bob) Goossen of Wolcott, twelve grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at Rose Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department.www.catoredcreek.com