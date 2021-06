NORTH ROSE,,BRADENTON, FL:: A Celebration of the Life of Gary W. Marshall (1942-2020), who passed away in Florida on December 24, 2020, will be held at 1 pm on Sunday July 18th, at Marshall Park, Fifth Rd., North Rose, NY. A reception will immediately follow until approximately 3 pm. Gary had a large impact on many lives, so all are welcome to attend. (Photo)