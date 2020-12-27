Marshall, Gary William

North Rose, NY/Bradenton, FL: Passed peacefully on December 24, 2020 with his wife and sons by his side in his last days. Gary was born in North Rose, NY on October 7, 1942. He graduated from North Rose High School and from Cornell University. After college he joined his parents at their small business, now called Marshall Farms Group in North Rose, NY. Over the years Gary grew the company to be not only a leader in its field, but also a major employer in the area. Throughout Gary’s life, his personal caring and generosity of spirit benefited many people. As a young family man Gary was very active in the community. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts, served as president of the North Rose-Wolcott school board, was involved in the Lions Club, and was an active member of the North Rose United Methodist Church. Gary also served on several committees at Cornell University and in leadership positions on professional boards. As a retiree, Gary and his wife, Kathy, volunteered regularly in several capacities at Blake Memorial Hospital. Gary personally, and through his leadership in Marshall Farms Group and the Marshall Family Foundation, made considerable contributions to the local community, including building Marshall Park in North Rose. The Foundation has also supported many local health charities, community projects, and hospitals. One of the most recent was funding towards the Marshall Birthing Center at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Gary was humble to the end, never fully recognizing the impact he had on so many lives. He loved his family and extended family, employees and business associates, and his many friends in New York and Florida. Gary will also be remembered for his unique sense of humor, his email distribution lists, his passion for animals and purple martins, and enjoying sunsets on Sodus and Palma Sola Bays along with a chorus of “you are my sunshine”. Gary is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kathleen, and three sons — Scott (Courtney) of Webster, NY; Todd (Jill) of Skaneateles, NY; and Adam (Erin) of Tampa, FL. He was also dearly loved by his step-children—Derek (Jen) Sholly; Jaclyn (James) Merkle; and Adam (Kristie) Sholly. Gary had 9 grandchildren – Will, James, Anne, Molly, Adrianna, Julia, Elsa, Elizabeth and Parker and 4 step-grandchildren – Devon, Logan, Cadence and Jack. He is also survived by a brother Kent (Kathi) in Wolcott, NY and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Gary was predeceased by his daughter Holly, his brother Kris, his parents, Gilman and Ina Marshall, and his first wife Joyce Mahon. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Anyone wishing to honor Gary’s memory may make a contribution to a charity of their choice or to the Marshall Community Fund Inc., 5800 Lake Bluff Road, North Rose, NY 14516.