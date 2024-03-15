Marshall, Kent Raymond

NORTH ROSE: Kent Raymond Marshall passed away peacefully on March 11, 2024. A true original and perpetual prankster, Kent evades description not only in death, but in his 78 years of life, He was never afraid to be himself, to be bold, to set out on uncommon paths, and accomplish impossible feats. Everyone that knew him has some wild, and likely inappropriate, tales to tell. Kent was a complicated man, with a complicated life, and he

always remained curious. Even in his final days, life remained beautiful and wonderful and interesting in his eyes.

Born and raised in North Rose, Kent graduated from North Rose Central School in 1963 and obtained his BS degree from Harpur College in Binghamton, NY. After teaching high school science at Naples High School for three years he returned to school to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian. He was named valedictorian of the 1976 class at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine before devoting 30 years of his life in support of the communities surrounding Lyons, NY as a proprietor of the Lyons Veterinary Clinic. He was always willing to roll out of bed at 2:00 am to see a dog, a horse, a heron, or any animal in need -large or small. Kent would put endless animals and their owners ahead of his own needs when it mattered most, no doubt to make the world a better place in his eyes. Friends and family could rely on him to be the life of the party - and party he would - as getting a laugh or a smile from those around him was his greatest triumph. He was an endless source of intrigue, pain, enigma, and laughter that only those who know him could truly understand.

Kent is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathleen (Kathi), and their four children, Heather (George) Piper, Bradley Marshall, Nicole Marshall, and Blake (Lauren) Marshall, his six grandchildren Corey (Felicia) Hall, Dillon (Stephanie) Hall, Nicholas Vernsey, Oliver Piper, Amelie Marshall, and Fiona Marshall, and his four great grandchildren, Chloe Hall, Jayde Hall, Julie Hall and Ethan Hall along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilman and Ina Marshall, as well as his three brothers, Gary, Kris and Stevie.

There will be no calling hours at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

Donations in his memory may be directed to the Wayne County Historical Society, 21 Butternut Street, Lyons NY 14489. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.