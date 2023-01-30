Marsteiner, Michael B. 

LYONS: Michael B. Marsteiner, 60, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Lyons, NY.

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Friday, February 3rd and from 11 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, February 4th at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. in Lyons. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 4th at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to either Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or to Lipson Cancer Center, 2 Coulter Rd. Ste 2615, Clifton Springs, NY 14432

Michael was born in Lyons, NY, on December 4, 1962 the son of the late Charles and Ada Lowery Marsteiner. He was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1981. He earned his Associates Degree from F.L.C.C. He worked at Silgan Container in Lyons. Mike loved going out for coffee with friends and family. He was a past member of the Lyons Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 869 and the Palmyra Moose Lodge 1420.

He is survived by his sister Uva Davis; two brothers Robert (Marlene) and Alan (Terri) Marsteiner; many nieces and nephews; his fur babies Chica, Princess, Benny.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com