Martens, Donald J. 

NEWARK: Donald J. Martens, 80, died Monday (April 22, 2019) at the DeMay Living Center. Don was born in Newark on July 1, 1938, the son of the late Charles and Mildred Sherman Martens. He was a graduate of Newark High School. From 1962 to 1965, he served in the US Army where he was a cook. Don was the advertising sales representative for the Newark Courier Gazette and the Newark Penny Saver for all of his working career. He was a life long communicant of St. Michael Church where he was an usher for many years. He had been a member and past president of the Newark Jaycee's and was a long time volunteer at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Don was a Civil War buff and a proud member of 137th NY Volunteer Regiment of the Union Army Civil War Reenactment group. Don is survived by his brother Robert of Webster; nieces and nephews Ken, Steve, Kristy, Tammy and Shelly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday (April 29th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513.