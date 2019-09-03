Martens, Robert C. 

WILLIAMSON: Robert Charles Martens, 83 entered eternal rest peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Pines of Peace with family by his side. Robert was born the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Sherman) Martens on Wednesday, August 26, 1936, in Newark, NY. He graduated from Newark High School class of 1954. Robert worked for Garlock Corp in Palmyra as a Molding Machine operator. After retirement he helped auctioneers in the community. For over 20 years he was a member of the Sodus Center Fire Department. He had a great collection of baseball and football cards. A great fan of the Buffalo Bills and NASCAR racing. Robert would regularly attend and have a booth at the North Rose Flea Market. Robert will be remembered by his loving sons Kenneth (Susan) Martens of Marion and Steven Martens of Williamson; daughters Kristy Bowman (Steve Flor) of Sodus Point, Tammy (Todd) Priest of Williamson and Shelly (Jeff) VanHall of Newark; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces; the sister he never had, Darlene Krenzer; The family wishes to thank the “Angels” at Pines of Peace for the outpouring of love and wonderful care of their father. Robert was predeceased by wife, Onnalee (Ellis) Martens on March 26, 2008; son, Donald Martens in 1980; brother, Donald J. Martens on April 22, 2019; a special friend and companion Betty “Bunny” Luke on his birthday, August 26, 2019. Family will greet friends at a graveside service, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12 PM in Sodus Center Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will follow at the Steger Haus Restaurant, 7171 N. Geneva Road, Sodus, NY 14551. In memory of Robert, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. https://pinesofpeace.org/ You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting