Martin, Brian  James

CLYDE/WILLIAMSON: Brian was born September 5, 1981 and died on September 12, 2018 at the home of his parents, Dan and Jodi Martin of Cuba, NY. He graduated from Williamson High School and BOCES. Brian was an avid bicyclist, sometimes riding 90 miles in one day. He raced in marathons, was a body builder and personal trainer, as well as a musician, artist and photographer. Besides his parents, he leaves one brother, James (Le-Ann) Martin of Rochester, two sisters, Michelle Anson of Sodus and Tanessa Martin of Rochester. Brian also leaves behind friend and second mom Cathy Carpenter of Clyde. Brian had nieces, nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He joins his grandparents, George Dennis, Wanda Buckert, Mary and Gerald Martin.