Martin, Christine
MACEDON: Passed away unexpectedly in Lakeland, Florida on May 4th. Born in 1943 in Canastota, NY, she graduated from SUNY Morrisville and had a long career as an LPN. She was a nurse at multiple hospitals and nursing homes in the region. She is survived by her husband Paul Martin. She is also survived by son, Doug (Sandy) Martin and daughter Jennifer (Jon) Boon. She is predeceased by her daughter Lori Martin. Christine is survived by her grandchildren Michael (fiancé Alyson) Martin, Nicolas (fiancé Claire) Martin, Nathan Martin, Cameron Boon, Tyler Boon and Brianna Boon. She is also survived by her brother Sam Sgroi, sister Nancy (Dick Stack) Krawczeski and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her sister Josephine Waterman. Christine loved her family fiercely. She could often be seen supporting her grandchildren at various sporting events, concerts, and school activities. She cheered them on in basketball, hockey, swimming, softball, lacrosse, and track. She enjoyed gardening, baking, card games, camping in the Adirondacks and trips to the casino. She relished her winters in Florida where she soon made many friends. Christine was kind, compassionate, and always had an engaging, welcoming smile. Due to Covid-19, services will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Christine may be directed to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, 1048 University Ave., Rochester, NY 14607. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com
