Martin, Donna J. (nee Chappell)

ST. LOUIS, MO/SODUS POINT, NY: Departed this world peacefully on June 28th, 2023 at the age of 72. Survived by her beloved husband, Michael; loving son, Peter; brothers, James Chappell and Donald Chappell (Theresa); sister, Joanne Seeley (Richard); aunt, Barbara Rose (Don); nieces/nephews, Cristin Seeley (Dan), Jessica Chappell, Simone Chappell, Joshua Chappell (Tatiana), Christopher Snyder (Jennifer); along with many cousins and lifelong friends.

Over her long career, Donna mentored young women and was active in the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) organization, serving as chapter president. She was an avid gardener, finding joy and solace in cultivating her garden, a space of beauty and tranquility. Donna belonged to several garden clubs, volunteering her time at sites around St. Louis to upkeep gardens. Having survived a cancer fight in the early 00’s, Donna supported many others in their battles with cancer by volunteering her time with support groups. She was always just a phone call away, willing to help others. Donna enjoyed a wide variety of crafts, especially card making, creating unique cards for any occasion. She also loved spending time with family on the beach at Sodus Point, collecting lake glass, eating ice cream, and watching gorgeous sunsets. Donna is remembered as a kind, sweet, dear friend to many.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 1pm - 4pm at Shadow Lake Golf Course, 1850 Five Mile Line Rd, Penfield, NY 14526. A second celebration will be held in St. Louis at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna’s name may be made to Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer (SPOHNC), https://spohncstore.org/pages/memorial-honorarium Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster, NY.