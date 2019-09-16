Martin, Janice S. 

SODUS/WILLIAMSON: Age 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul and son, Timothy. She is survived by her children, Mark (Tammy) Martin, Victoria Martin, Elizabeth (Dan) King and Amber Martin; grandchildren, Scott (Amanda Novy) Martin, Josh King, Amanda (John) Wolters, Chris King, Shana King and Ben (Sky) Martin; great grandchildren, Kairi Martin, Anton Thomas, Castiel Martin and Theon Martin; siblings, Norryce Giordano, John Galutia Sr. and Tristine (Jeff) DeBryne; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her puppies , Bandit and Sugar; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Thursday, September 19th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Where her Funeral Service will start promptly at 7:00pm. Interment will be 1:00pm Friday, September 20th at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com