Obituaries
Martin, Janice S.
SODUS/WILLIAMSON: Age 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul and son, Timothy. She is survived by her children, Mark (Tammy) Martin, Victoria Martin, Elizabeth (Dan) King and Amber Martin; grandchildren, Scott (Amanda Novy) Martin, Josh King, Amanda (John) Wolters, Chris King, Shana King and Ben (Sky) Martin; great grandchildren, Kairi Martin, Anton Thomas, Castiel Martin and Theon Martin; siblings, Norryce Giordano, John Galutia Sr. and Tristine (Jeff) DeBryne; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her puppies , Bandit and Sugar; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Thursday, September 19th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Where her Funeral Service will start promptly at 7:00pm. Interment will be 1:00pm Friday, September 20th at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Recent Obituaries
DuVall, Barton “Chop”
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Died at the Wilmont Cancer Center on September 14, 2019 in Rochester, NY due to complications following esophageal cancer....
Blake, Mary E.
PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Please join the family for a funeral service...
Collins, Bonnie J.
NEWARK: Passed away 9/15/19. Predeceased by her parents B. David and Madge Hostetter. Survived by her brother David (Susan) Hostetter...