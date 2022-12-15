Powered by Dark Sky
December 15th 2022, Thursday
Martin, Jason F.

by WayneTimes.com
December 15, 2022

NEWARK:Jason Martin passed away on December 1, 2022 in Rochester, NY. Jason worked at Gleason Works in Rochester during his early years. More recently, he was a long haul truck driver for several companies. He retired due to medical issues. Born June 9, 1953 in Clifton Springs, Jason enjoyed fishing, hiking, and hunting. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Predeceased by parents Walter and  Lucille and nephew Daniel. Survived by sister Kathe Creech of Virginia, brother Michael of Newark, daughter Tara (Roger) Lane of Scottsville, NY and grandchildren Evie and Mason. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Those who would like to attend a remembrance ceremony can do so on Monday 12/19/22 from 3pm-5pm at the Newark American Legion, 200 E. Union Street, Newark NY 14513

