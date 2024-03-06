Martin, Joseph “Randy”

ONTARIO: Randy passed away on February 2, 2024 at age 80. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Martin; sister, Dana Payne; aunt, Marie Barwick.

Randy is survived by his wife Mary Ann with whom he would have celebrated his 60th anniversary in April; children, Ken (Sheri) Martin and Nancy Martin; grandchildren, Jordan and Jake Martin; best friend of 75 years, Ken Britt; cousins, Dale Barwick and Lynn Grosdidier; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Randy had many occupations throughout his life. Including working for the Railroad, roofing with his good friend Harry and as a Sergeant for the California Department of Corrections. He started his final career at Boces #1 in Fairport in 1983 and retired in 2008 after 25 years of service.

Randy enjoyed all things outdoors. And his ultimate dream was to own a small farm with horses. He and Mary Ann were fortunate enough to have realized this dream, owning a 23 acre farm in Ontario where he kept his beloved horses Noah & Billy. The time he spent camping and trail riding with his daughter Nancy was a great source of pleasure for Randy.

His mechanical aptitude was noteworthy. If there was something that needed to be fixed, he’d fix it. If you needed something, he’d figure out a way to make it, he could repair anything. And he took great pride in his ability to pass on his many skills to son Ken.

A celebration of Randy’s life will be held on Saturday (March 16), 11 AM at Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Contributions in Randy’s memory may be directed to Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Randy’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.