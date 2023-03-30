Powered by Dark Sky
March 30th 2023, Thursday
Martin Jr., Terry L.

by WayneTimes.com
March 30, 2023

WOLCOTT: Terry L. Martin Jr., age 51, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born in Lyons, son of Terry Martin Sr., and Donna Hastings Martin. He was a self-employed carpenter.  Terry loved dirt racing, hunting, fishing, and working on cars and motorcycles.

He is predeceased by his father, Terry Martin Sr.

Survived by his wife, Tonya Brunswick Martin, daughters, Desiray (Gus Morgan) Brunswick, Brittney Brunswick, sons, Terry (Valerie) Martin III, Andrew Martin, brother, Jamie (Tina) Martin, sister, Jackie (Jonathan) Barrett, grandchildren, Jayden, Summer, and two more on the way, as well as several nieces and nephews, aunts, and uncles, as well as best friend, Jason (Stacie) Palmer.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 5, 12:00-2:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, with a service to follow at 2:00, burial will follow at the Rose Cemetery. www.catoredcreek.com

