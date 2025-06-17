What are you looking for?

June 17, 2025
Obituaries

Martin, Marvin H.

June 17, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

CLYDE: Marvin H. Martin, 85 years, 6 months, and 18 days, of 10169 Wayne Center-Rose Rd., Clyde, NY, entered into rest on June 13th, 2025. Born in Bareville, PA on November 26th, 1939, he was the son of the late Henry and Emma (Horst) Martin. On March 18th, 1961, he married Esther G. Musser, who survives him. He was a lifelong member of the Weaverland Conference, and currently a member at Gravel Ridge Mennonite Church in Lyons, NY.

Marvin was a carpenter and farmer in his younger years. Later, he helped operate the family bakery and enjoyed farmer’s markets where he helped with selling baked goods.

In addition to his wife, Esther, he is survived by 7 sons, Raymond and Mary Ellen (Horst) Martin of N. Rose, NY, Edwin and Marion (Zimmerman) Martin of Myerstown, PA, Lowell and Carolyn (Martin) Martin of Stevens, PA, Wayne and Marie (Horning) Martin of Savannah, NY, Loren and Miriam (Weiler) Martin of Robesonia, PA, Henry and Brandie (Knapp) Martin of Lyons, NY, M. Eugene and Carrie (Martin) Martin of Clyde, NY; 2 daughters, Thelma and Gerald Nolt of Lititz, PA, Esther Mae and Curtis Horst of Weedsport, NY; 51 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy and Emma Martin of Denver, PA; sisters, Naomi and Peter Shirk of Denver, PA, Edith and Aaron Zimmerman of Waterloo, NY, Louella and Isaac Wenger of Edgar, WI, Mary Ann and Luke Horning of Newmanstown, PA, Alma and Titus Martin of Denver, PA, Sarah and Vernon Good of East Earl, PA; sister-in-law, Vera Martin of Myerstown, PA; brother-in-law, Isaac Brubacker and his wife, Erma of Athens, WI. Marvin was preceded in death by a son, Cleason in 1985; 3 granddaughters; 1 grandson; brothers, Alvin Martin and his wife, Edna, and Lawrence Martin; sisters, Laura Dreibelbiss Groff and Verna Brubacker.

Calling Hours will be held at Pleasant Valley Fellowship Center, 3114 Aikens Rd., Savannah, NY on Sunday, June 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 23rd at 9:30 AM at Pleasant Ridge Mennonite Church, 13755 S. Butler Conquest Rd., Savannah, NY. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.

Marvin’s official obituary can be found at DoranFuneralHome.com.

