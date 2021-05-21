Martin, Mildred G.

PINE GROVE, PA: Mildred G. Martin, age 89, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in her home. She was the wife of the late Paul Horning Martin who passed away October 5, 2018. She was born in Myerstown, on April 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Levi M. and Leah Gingrich Martin. Mildred was a member of the Farmview Mennonite Church. Surviving are children, Phyllis W. Martin of Pine Grove, PA; Willis W. Martin and wife Martha of Pine Grove, PA; Wilmer W. Martin and wife Lucille of Pine Grove, PA; Esther Mae Sadler and husband Mark Ray of Pine Grove, PA; Ronald W. Martin and wife Vera of Newark, NY; Thelma W. Musser and husband Elvin of Clyde, NY; Vernon W. Martin and wife Jennifer of Pine Grove, PA; 36 grandchildren; 96 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by two infant brothers and five sisters: Lydia, Lavina, Esther, Edith and Anna; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9:30 am in Farmview Mennonite Church, 31 Farmview Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 5pm to 8 pm at Farmview Mennonite Church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. of Schaefferstown, PA is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com