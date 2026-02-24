Martin, Paul E. 

March 6, 1939 – February 16, 2026

WALWORTH: Paul E. Martin, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and talented artist, was born on March 6, 1939, in Marcellus, New York. He passed away peacefully on February 16, 2026.

A graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Paul was a gifted watercolor artist whose paintings brought color and life to the homes of friends and family. He cherished camping trips and fishing adventures, sharing countless memories with those he loved. Paul was also a former semi-professional baseball player who carried his love of sports and creativity throughout his life.

He is survived by his children, Doug (Sandy) and Jennifer (Jon); his grandchildren, Mike (Alyson), Nic (Claire), Nathan, Cameron, and Brianna; his great-granddaughters, Sadie and Avery; and his sister, Virginia (Mert) Raner, along with extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Christine; his daughter, Lori; and his grandson, Tyler.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2026, from 1:00–3:00 pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd. Ontario, NY 14519. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm.

To share a condolence or a special memory, please visit Paul’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.