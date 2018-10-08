Martin, Paul Horning

PINE GROVE, PA: Age 84, of, passed away Friday, October 5, 2018 in his home. He was the husband of Mildred G. Weaver Martin. He was born in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, PA, on May 16, 1934, a son of the late Henry W. and Leah Horning Martin. Paul was a retired farmer and a member of the Farmview Mennonite Church. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Phyllis W. Martin of Pine Grove, PA; Willis W. Martin and wife Martha of Pine Grove, PA; Wilmer W. Martin and wife Lucille of Pine Grove, PA; Esther Mae Sadler and husband Mark Ray of Pine Grove, PA; Ronald W. Martin and wife Vera of Newark, NY; Thelma W. Musser and husband Elvin of Clyde, NY; Vernon W. Martin and wife Jennifer of Pine Grove, PA; 35 grandchildren; 81 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles H. Martin and wife Laura of Frystown, PA; Alvin H. Martin and wife Eva; of Rutledge, MO; sisters, Leah Zimmerman and husband Levi of Rutledge, MO; Esther High and husband David of Denver, PA. He was preceded in death by nine siblings, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 9:30 am in Farmview Mennonite Church, 31 Farmview Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Farmview Mennonite Church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. of Schaefferstown, PA is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com