October 15, 2025
Martin, Robert E.

October 15, 2025
WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at the age of 89. Family and friends are invited to call from 2- 4pm on Sunday, October 19 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Please join the family for a graveside service at 10am On Monday, October 20 in the East Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Humane Society of Monroe County-Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450 or to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123.

Bob was born on September 28, 1936 in Palmyra, NY the son of John and Alice Rommel Martin. He was a dedicated family man and enjoyed fishing, family picnics and Bingo outings.  

Bob is predeceased by his wife Arlene Main Martin; sister Betty Spencer and special friend Caroline Scardino.  He is survived by his children; Robert S. (Kelly) Martin, Ronald S. (Brenda) Martin, Vicki (Robert) Wenzel, Kim (Larry) Anstee and Lori Hoad; sisters Mary Slaucenburg and Margaret Schellenger; brother Donald Martin; seven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

