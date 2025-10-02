Martin, Scott A. 

MARION/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Entered into rest on September 29, 2025 at the age of 59. He is survived by his loving children, Jessie Martin, Kasie Remington, and Kaitlyn Simpson; parents, James and Anne Martin; sisters, Pamela (Phil) Ferranti, Peggy (Tim) McKay; brother, David Martin; grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Scott was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he faithfully served his country. He was a member of the Macedon VFW and a lifelong diehard Buffalo Bills fan.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11am-1pm Tuesday, October 7th at the Blue Heron Golf Club, 1 Country Club Drive, Macedon, NY 14522 where the funeral service will be held

immediately following calling hours. The family is asking that you wear Buffalo Bills or Patriotic attire. Service followed by Interment at Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville,

FL 32256 or Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 North Randolph St., Arlington, VA 22203.

