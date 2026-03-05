What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Martin, William James

March 5, 2026
March 5, 2026

April 3, 1989 – February 25, 2026

ONTARIO: William James Martin, age 36, of Ontario, NY, passed away on February 25, 2026. He was born on April 3, 1989, in Manchester, NH to William and Nancy Martin.

He is remembered for his love of tinkering, building, debating, and art. His life of talent and endless possibility was masked by the overwhelming horror of addiction.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Nancy Martin; sisters, Elissa (Josh) Burke and Amy (Collin) McConville; nieces, Heather and Maisie Burke; extended family (aunts, uncles, and cousins); and rescue dog, Nymeria.

The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William James Martin may be made to Shatterproof (shatterproof.org) to help end the addiction crisis or to the Eastern Services Workers Association at 234 Bay St., Rochester, NY 14605.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 1pm at Webster Presbyterian Church, 550 Webster Rd., Webster, NY 14580.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit William’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com

