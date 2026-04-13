Martz, Eleanor Mae

Macedon: Passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at the age of 98. Eleanor was born in Pittsford, NY on Tuesday, June 14, 1927, to the late Craig and Viola Mae “Neighbor” Hoyt. She was also preceded in death by her 9 siblings and husband, Erwin, in 2008. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly “Bev” (Donald “Don”) Dulmage; grandson, Michael (Celeide) Dulmage; granddaughter Julie (Joe LaFever) McDougal; great granddaughter, Rebeca Dulmage; great grandsons, Zachary and Connor McDougal, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Eleanor worked as the “lunch lady” at the Palmyra-Macedon Middle School from the time the school opened in 1968 until her retirement in 1998. She and Erwin were married on Saturday, April 17, 1948, a union that would continue for the next 60 years until his passing.

Family and friends are invited to gather for an hour of visitation, from 12 until 1PM, Friday, April 17, 2026, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY 14425. Service will immediately follow at 1PM. Interment, Macedon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Eleanor may be directed to the church, or to the House of John Comfort Care Home, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone at the House of John for the exceptional care, and compassion, shown to both Eleanor, and the family, during her final days in which she was a resident at the House of John in Clifton Springs.