January 5th 2021, Tuesday
Martz, Helen B.

by WayneTimes.com
January 5, 2021

MAYS POINT/SAVANNAH: Age 90, passed away Monday, January 4th, 2021 at Huntington Living Center. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Harold) Sweeney, Paula (Frank) Betts; son, Barry Martz; two granddaughters, Tracy (Squire) Knight, Rosalie Betts; grandson, Mark (Jessica) Sweeney; two great grandchildren, Noah and Squire IV. She was predeceased by her husband, Reynold Martz. A very special thank you to the 3rd floor unit staff for the care given to our mother/grandmother. There will be no calling hours or service and her burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

