Martz, Phyllis L.

FARMINGTON: Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2023 with loved ones by her side. Phyllis was born March 16, 1923 in Macedon Center to John and Augusta "Gerhard" Wendt. She was engaged to the love of her life, Lewis H. Martz on Christmas Eve in 1941. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1942. Lewis and Phyllis owned a farm where she did everything from cooking, picking up various supplies, running machinery, and driving the tractors. Phyllis was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pumpkin Hook and a member of the Farmington Grange.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter Alice Popen; son-in-law Lawrence Fleenor; grandchildren, Karen (Marcus) Carey, Tammy Cuyler, William (Cathy) Martz, Kim Popen, and Pamela Martz; great-grandchildren, Matthew Carey, Melissa (Scott) Bair, Katherine, Christopher and Caleigh Cuyler, Rebecca, Samantha, and Allison Martz, Emery Martz, Joshua, Siera and Aiden Ortiz; great-great grandson, Grayson Bair, several nieces, nephews, countless friends and Janet (Lewis) Martz. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; husband; son Lewis Martz; daughter Arlene Fleenor; son-in-law Gerald Popen; grandson Kenneth Fleenor; siblings, Russell, Laura Mae Hoad, Robert, Dorothy Christiansen, Leslie and Jean Root.

Phyllis loved the holidays and enjoyed decorating her home. She enjoyed collecting cut glass with her husband, baking and her sweets. Most of all, she loved spending time with family; and she was very proud of her family. Phyllis was very proud that she made it to 100 years of age and being a part of 5 generations of family.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502, from 2-5 PM. A service to celebrate the life of Phyllis will be on Monday, November 20,2023 at 11 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY 14425 (Pumpkin Hook). Interment will follow at the North Farmington friends Cemetery. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Donations in memory of Phyllis may be directed to the church.