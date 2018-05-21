Marvin, Dorothy L. (Walker)

MARION: Age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, May 19th, 2018. She was predeceased by her husbands, Louis Walker, Walter Thompson and Justin Marvin; daughter, Kathi Corwin; grandson, Paul Phelps. Survived by her children, Cam Corwin, Karen (Joe) Lippa, Mickey (Bruce) Griffin, Eleanor (Brian) Maynard, Kim (Dennis) Vanstrien, Pauline (Mike) Cauwels, Julie (Charlie) Fagner, Louis (Margaret) Walker and Corinne (Scott) Weimer; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester & Finger Lakes Region, 435 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com