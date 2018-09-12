Masclay, Barbara J. (Follette)

MANCHESTER, CT/NEWARK, NY: Barbara Jean Masclay, 91 entered eternal rest on Monday, September 10, 2018, at the Manchester Manor Health Center, Manchester, CT. Barbara was born the daughter of the late Wallace and Harriett (Hickey) Follette on Thursday, March 10, 1927, in Newark, NY. She spent her life in the Newark, NY area, where she attended Newark High School. Barbara worked for Jackson and Perkins, following her time there she worked as a clerk at Wayne Drugs. After the passing of her husband of 45 years she left Newark to live with her sister in Amston, CT. Barbara loved working on crossword puzzles. Barbara will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Leonard K. Masclay; brothers, Robert, Fred, Roger, and Harold Follette; sisters, Betty Baker and Marion Regan. Family will greet friends Monday, Sept. 17th from 11a.m to 1 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. followed by burial in Newark Cemetery In memory of Barbara, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com