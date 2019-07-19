Mashewske, Marilyn Daisy Verstreate 

FORMERLY PALMYRA: Entered into rest peacefully with loved ones by her side on July 12th, 2019 after 75 glorious years. Marilyn had several battles with cancer within a 20 year period. Being victorious 3 times, but she would unfortunately lose her final battle. Marilyn was a resilient woman who would take it on the chin but would punch back harder. She would “say what she meant and meant what she said. Marilyn in her first part of her life had a creative spirit about her. She set the trend and standard for wearing tube tops, matching pants, and make-up. Marilyn worked at Volplex then transitioned into home care of Veterans for 30+ years. Some of the things that brought her joy was talking with her brother Danny and sister Pat, kids and grandchildren. Marilyn had a passionate green thumb for gardening and her household plants. She had a compassion for pets which also provided comfort and therapy. Holidays were one of her many favorites Christmas being the most favorite. She had the best decorations and Christmas tree in town. Marilyns foods were festive at its best. The tables and countertops were always full. She was proud of her cooking and what she could provide for everyone. Marilyn was predeceased by her partner John F. DeFrain, mother Ruby Mae (Kennedy) Verstreate, father Daniel Martin Verstreate Sr. She is survived by her beloved family: children Dale (Cathy Jo) Mashewske of Prattsburgh, N.Y. Jeff (Lisa) Mashewske of Newark, N.Y. Charleen Doucet of Rochester, N.Y. Sister Pat (Lucky) Weichenthal of Penn Yan, N.Y. Brother Danny (Sherry) Verstreate of Maine. Grandchildren Zachary, Nicholas, and Anthony Mashewske. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. So many to list but not forgotten. Arr: Genesee Valley Cremation