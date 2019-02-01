Maslyn, Dolores “Dee”

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA: Died of cancer on January 28, 2019 although the battle never diminished her spirit. She always had joy in her heart from a long life full of love, family and memories. She was born on February 11 1940 in Newark, NY to Elizabeth “Betty” and Raymond Shelters. From the age of 7, she also had Vincent Cill to call her father after he and Betty married. Dee had a vivacious spirit. She was a cheerleader at Newark High School and worked as a dental hygienist in Phelps NY which is where she met her husband Edwin Maslyn. Ed and Dee married in 1962 and had four children. She worked at Scott Libby Elementary School for 20 years. They were an adventurous family traveling the country in a Suburban and travel trailer for several multi-week trips. Later on Ed and Dee enjoyed traveling together all over the world. Dee loved holidays and would spend days decorating and baking in anticipation of family gatherings. She was always the first to call her children and grandchildren on their birthdays to sing Happy Birthday and loved to send greeting cards for every holiday, especially ones filled with confetti to make a mess and then laugh about it. Dee taught her family the importance of sending thank you notes and loved reading stories to her grandchildren and great grandchild. She is survived by her husband, Ed, her children Todd Maslyn, Michel (Chris) Savini, Kelle (Cliff) Maslyn, and Jamie (Scott) Larson; her grandchildren Tera (Erikka) VanderPutten, Alyssa and Joshua Maslyn and Annika Larson; her great grandchild Elizabella VanderPutten; and her brother Mark Cill and sister Nancy Comella. Services to celebrate her amazing life will be held on Monday, Feb 11 at 10:30 am at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 13720 W Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ 85392. The family requests no flowers, however memorial donations can be made to the St. Mary’s Food Bank, 2831 N 31st Ave Phoenix 85009. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at www.menkefuneralhome.com