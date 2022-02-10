Maslyn, Dorothy C. 

LYONS: Dorothy C. Maslyn, 96, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Her immediate family will hold a graveside service in Fairville Cemetery.

Dorothy was born on May 21, 1925 in Stanley Minnesota the daughter of the late Elmer and Eva Orkina Champion. She had been a long time member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Lyons. She was past Girl Scout Leader. In her spare time she loved hooking rugs and researching genealogy. She earned her Associates Degree in Business.

She is survived by two daughters Thea Hall and Darlene (Norm) Maslyn-Hughson; a son Loren (Lynne) Maslyn; five grandchildren Kevin (Amy) Hall, Amy Maslyn, Erin Maslyn, Brian (Emily) Maslyn and Jeremy Hughson; seven great grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Carl in 1999; a son-in-law Thomas Hall and two brothers Clinton and Clayton Champion.

