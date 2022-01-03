Mason, Eugene Frederick “Gene”

NEWARK: Gene Mason, 90, a life-long resident of Newark, NY, went to be with our Lord peacefully with his family by his side after a brief illness on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Clifton Springs Hospital.

The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. Gene’s funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Michael’s Church in Newark, NY, in memory of Gene.

Gene was born on Monday, March 16, 1931, Eugenio Frederico Mancuso of Italian immigrants Frank and Angelica (DeJohn) at his home in Newark, NY. Gene spent his life in Newark, graduating from the Newark High School class of 1950. Gene worked and was mentored by his father, Frank, a master barber. Gene began straight razor-shaving and cutting hair as he stood on a wooden crate at age 11. Gene worked alongside his father and brother Francis and later opened his own shop at the Newark Plaza. Gene served his country with the US Army from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War. He was awarded Soldier of the Company and was honorably discharged. Gene was a member of the Newark American Legion, VFW, the Elks Club, and the Knights of Columbus. Gene was active in serving his community in various roles, including being Chairman of Urban Renewal of the 1970’s. Gene was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church and was very active with his faith. He served as a lector and taught catechism. Gene was an athlete and loved sports, especially the NY Yankees. His favorite player was Joe “D,” He attended Jeter’s final game at Yankee Stadium with Patty, his wife. Gene coached little league baseball for 25 plus years; he also coached American Legion baseball for many years and coached girls’ basketball at St. Michael’s. Gene’s favorite times were spent when his family was together.

Gene will be remembered by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia Ann; children Regina Mason-Craft of Newark, Gene (Lisa) Mason of Connecticut; their children Susan, Gabriella and Alexis, Tom (Cindy) Mason of South Carolina; their children Matt (Sue), Thomas and Rachel; David (Jeanne) Mason of Illinois; their children Emily and Megan, Gregg Mason of North Carolina, John Mason of Rochester; his children John Jr and Vincent, Jennifer Mason of North Carolina; her children Patricia and Anna; Brian Mason of Newark; Daughter-in-law Sally Mason; great-grandchildren Matthew Jr, Noah and Armani; several nieces and nephews.

Gene was predeceased by his parents Frank and Angelica; siblings Rosalie, Francis, Genevieve, Aurora, Marian and Delores; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Rosalie Critelli.

