Mason, John Stevens  

EXTON, PA/FORMERLY OF ONTARIO, NY: Age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022 surrounded by his son Keith Stevens, daughter Julia Stevens, and granddaughters Anne and Mary Stevens. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Shirley Crosby Stevens, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.

John was born in Ontario, NY to the late Mason and Lauretta Stevens. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army and then established Stevens Gas Service which he operated with his wife for many years, eventually selling the business to Suburban Propane. Following retirement, he and Shirley enjoyed traveling throughout the USA in their RV.

John was a member of the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department for as long as he lived there, serving as Chief before moving from the area. In his youth he was very active in 4-H, becoming president of the NY State chapter of that organization. He was also an accomplished woodworker.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, John is survived by his sister Marlyn Stevens and his brother Mark (Colleen) Stevens. John’s family and his many friends will remember fondly his humor and his loving heart.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Furnaceville Cemetery, Ontario, NY. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ontario (NY) Fire Department, or to a local fire company or ambulance service in your area.