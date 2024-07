WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on July 25, 2024 at age 88.

Predeceased by his parents: Charles and Julia Mason.

Paul was the 6th generation family farm owner. He was committed to his family, farm and community.

Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ethel C. Mason; children: Douglas Mason, Julia (Jan) Leaty, Charles Mason and Paula (Don) Abel; grandchildren: Lewis Mason, Tori Mason, Michael (Lindsay) and Stephen (Mary) Leaty; (6) great grandchildren; dog: Cookie; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

