January 18th 2024, Thursday
Mastrangelo, Randy

by WayneTimes.com
January 18, 2024

Randy Mastrangelo, 61, passed away on January 12, 2024 surrounded by his loving wife, children, and brothers. 

Randy was born on July 16, 1962. He was a 1982 graduate of Cato-Meridian High School. Randy served our country in the US Navy from 1983-1987. He retired as a truck driver from Wayne County Eggs in December 2022. Randy was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys, NY Mets, and Syracuse Orange. 

Randy is pre-deceased by his father Louis P. Mastrangelo. He is survived by his loving wife Nicole Mastrangelo; mother Sylvia Parolari; daughter Mindy (Steve) Colf of Canandaigua; sons Mario Nicoletti-Watson of Cato, Lorenzo Mastrangelo of Lyons, and Lance Mastrangelo of Ohio; brothers Louis (Issy) Mastrangelo, Larry (Sharon) Mastrangelo, Rick (Deb) Mastrangelo, and Dave (Missy) Mastrangelo; He leaves behind 8 grandchildren Jenna, Sydney, Aubrey, Avyonna, Anastasia, Ayden, Mason and Cali, as well as many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws, and very close friends.  

Randy will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A private graveside service with full military honors will be held in the late spring, with a celebration of life to follow. Further details to be determined at a later date.  

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Aphasia Association or The ALS Association in Randy’s honor.

