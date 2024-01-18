Mastrangelo, Randy

Randy Mastrangelo, 61, passed away on January 12, 2024 surrounded by his loving wife, children, and brothers.

Randy was born on July 16, 1962. He was a 1982 graduate of Cato-Meridian High School. Randy served our country in the US Navy from 1983-1987. He retired as a truck driver from Wayne County Eggs in December 2022. Randy was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys, NY Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Randy is pre-deceased by his father Louis P. Mastrangelo. He is survived by his loving wife Nicole Mastrangelo; mother Sylvia Parolari; daughter Mindy (Steve) Colf of Canandaigua; sons Mario Nicoletti-Watson of Cato, Lorenzo Mastrangelo of Lyons, and Lance Mastrangelo of Ohio; brothers Louis (Issy) Mastrangelo, Larry (Sharon) Mastrangelo, Rick (Deb) Mastrangelo, and Dave (Missy) Mastrangelo; He leaves behind 8 grandchildren Jenna, Sydney, Aubrey, Avyonna, Anastasia, Ayden, Mason and Cali, as well as many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws, and very close friends.

Randy will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A private graveside service with full military honors will be held in the late spring, with a celebration of life to follow. Further details to be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Aphasia Association or The ALS Association in Randy’s honor.