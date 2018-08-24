Mata, Rigo T.

RED CREEK: Age 22 son of Stacy Mata died unexpectedly on Friday, August 17. Rigo was a loving son and brother who made sure his family had everything they needed. He was the family comedian and he loved to smile and making other people especially children happy. He was the most genuine person who would give his last dollar to anyone who needed it. Rigo also loved his music and his friends. He is survived by his mother Stacy Mata, his sister Thalia Lopez, his brother Ruperto Mata, his sister in law Jordan S. Mata, his brother, Guillermo Lopez and his father Jose Morales. He is also survived by his grandmother Catherine Thomsen, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loves him dearly. Calling hours will be held Thursday 12noon until 2PM Thursday August 30, with a service to follow at 2PM at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home 6816 Church St. Red Creek, NY 13143.