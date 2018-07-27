Mathewson, Kevin

NORTH ROSE: Timothy Glen Loveless, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2018, at the age of 57 years. Survived by his parents, Glen and Ella Loveless of North Rose; two brothers, Mark (Sharon) Loveless and Dale Loveless; his children, Adrienne Rathbun and Josiah Loveless; Tim also had several grandkids, cousins and nieces & nephews. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on August 4, 2018 at 11am in the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School St., Rose, NY 14542 with a reception to follow. Condolences: cremationservicesofcny.com