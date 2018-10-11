Matias, Gloria J. 

NEWARK/ROMULUS: Entered peacefully into rest surrounded by her loving family on (Wednesday) October 10, 2018 at age 71. Predeceased by parents; Raymond and Nina Lanse Ehrhardt; brother: Gary Ehrhardt. Gloria was passionate for the rights for all human beings. She was a warrior and fighter for those who didn’t feel they had a voice. She was an advocate for not only her own children but for youth, women and those deserving protection and justice. Gloria and her husband opened their home to 29 foster children and other friends throughout the years. Her work included the Victim Resource Center, Newark Central School Board, and her churches, Park Presbyterian Church and the Ovid Federated Church.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Charlie; adored children: Nick (Holley), Pete (Kate Feiock), Joe (Becky) Matias, Krystal Jensen, Gillian (Johnny) Gamble and Kevin Pirwitz; grandchildren: Shakym, Nyjeek, and Aaliyah Jade Matias, Jazmine and Blake Jensen, Madisyn and Kadyn Gamble, and Danielle Gray; sister: Linda (Roger) Hoffman; sister in law: Dorothy Ehrhardt; several brothers and sisters in law from PR and FL; nephews: Michael Ehrhardt, Scott and Lance Hoffman; many extended family member and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) October 14, 2018 from 2pm -5pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A funeral service will be held on (Monday) October 15, 2018 at 10am at the Park Presbyterian Church, Newark, NY followed by burial in East Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com