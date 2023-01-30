Matteson, Juanita June  “Howell”

WALWORTH: Juanita “Howell” Matteson passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on January 25, 2023. Juanita is predeceased by her husband, Ronald; parents, Earl and Myrtle “Runkle” Howell; Sister, Virginia Stremmel; brothers Richard Howell and Hubert Howell; daughter Linda Matteson and granddaughter Michelle Tucker. She is survived by her son, Gerald (Teresa) Matteson; daughter, Kathy Matteson “Paul” Kubrich; son, Steven (Cindy) Matteson; son, John (Kate) Matteson, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Juanita was born in Piqua Ohio. She sang in church and traveled with various choral groups. She loved music, played the piano and bagpipes. She attended Anderson College and then Wayne State University completing a Masters degree in education. She moved to Rochester, N.Y. and taught for the city school district. While attending church Juanita met the love of her life and married him. She excelled in creative artwork, spinning, knitting and sewing various projects. She refinished furniture and learned to cane. Juanita was dedicated to serving the church through women’s missionary circles and was involved in a lay counseling program. She and Ron served several months at JAARS in North Carolina where Juanita tended medical records and Ron serviced computers.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 10-11am with a service at 11am at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please go to www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Juanita may be directed to https://www.jaars.org.