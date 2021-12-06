Matteson, Natalie J. (Rivoli)

WILLLIAMSON/ROCHESTER: Entered into rest peacefully on December 4, 2021 at age 91.

Predeceased by her husband: Floyd Matteson.

She has left her loving family: Elise (Clifford) Cuda, Valerie (Alex) Hrabko, Andrea (LaVerne) Zonneville and Eric (Tracy) Matteson; (7) grandchildren, (2) great grandchildren; brothers in law: Gary Matteson and Greg Czerniak.

Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) December 12, 2021 from 1pm - 2pm followed by Natalie’s funeral mass at 2pm at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Ontario, NY. Family burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Natalie can be made to: Cracker Box Palace or to the Civic Beautification Honorarium Memorium.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com