Matteson, Natalie J. (Rivoli)

WILLLIAMSON/ROCHESTER: Entered into rest peacefully on December 4, 2021 at age 91.
Predeceased by her husband: Floyd Matteson.
She has left her loving family: Elise (Clifford) Cuda, Valerie (Alex) Hrabko, Andrea (LaVerne) Zonneville and Eric (Tracy) Matteson; (7) grandchildren, (2) great grandchildren; brothers in law: Gary Matteson and Greg Czerniak.
Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) December 12, 2021 from 1pm - 2pm followed by Natalie’s funeral mass at 2pm at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Ontario, NY. Family burial in Lake View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Natalie can be made to: Cracker Box Palace or to the Civic Beautification Honorarium Memorium.
MARION: Went to be with the Lord with her family by her side on December 1, 2021 at the age of 70. She is predeceased by her parents, Jerry and Martha Cicero. Survived by her loving children, Tracy (Jeffrey) Cahoon, Adam Cross, and Katie (Jeffrey) Decker; grandchildren, Nash and Noah Cahoon, Gracie, Clayton and Mason […]
SODUS: Entered into rest on November 30, 2021 at age 85. Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Ella Marlatt Plummer. Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959-1961. He retired from Kodak after many years and then went onto be a school bus driver for Sodus Central School District. Survived by […]