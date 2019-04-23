Matteson, Ronald G. PhD

WALWORTH: Passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Syracuse to Reginald Grant Matteson and Helen Marie Paddock. He is predeceased by his brother Reginald Matteson, daughter Linda Matteson Beck. He is survived by his beloved wife Juanita June Howell of 55 years; his sisters, Mary (Karl) Meeker and Bonnie Winchell; his children, Gerald (Teresa) Matteson, Kathy Matteson Beltrone, Steve (Cindy) Matteson, John (Kate) Matteson; Grandchildren, Wendy Beck, Christian James Beck Meeker, Michele Tucker, Nicole Matteson, Michelle Crandall, Kevin (Annemarie) Crandall, Alexandra (Jon) Autobo, Zakery Beltrone, McKenzie (Kleo) Beltrone, Dannis (Thomas Cook) Matteson, Alana Matteson, Jessa Matteson, Ethan Matteson, Justus Matteson and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ronald served in the Navy from 1946-1948. In 1951 he graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Electronic Engineering. He served in the Army Signal Corp from 1952-1953 and remained in the reserves for a couple years. He was employed at Dumont Laboratories, Stromberg Carlson/General Dynamics where he worked on the guidance system for the intercontinental ballistic missile system. He received his Master degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rochester in 1958 and has been a member of the Institute of Electronic Engineers since 1950. He received his PhD from Syracuse University in 1970. He worked at Xerox from 1970 to 1983 creating many patents and pioneering the technology for data imaging and modern day scanning. He was quickly recruited to teach at the Rochester Institute of Technology where he wrote two textbooks for his computer/electrical engineering classes. In 1996 he retired from academia. He was a member at Browncroft Community Church since 1966. Ron loved to play golf and developed a hobby of nautical navigation spending time on the water and at the cottage in Sodus Point, NY. He was always building, repairing or adding on to the cottage, or home, and in 1977 he and Juanita purchased a cobblestone house in Walworth, NY and built a modern extension on the historic house. He enjoyed having family get together, and has supported his family throughout his life. He will be greatly missed. Friends and family are invited to gather on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 PM a the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY where a celebration of life service will follow at 4PM. Interment will take place at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ronald may be directed to JAARS, 7405 Jaars Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173. JAARS is a multidisciplinary team of problem solvers committed to the belief, and the vision, that people’s lives and communities are transformed as they experience God’s Word in their own language. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo or order a floral tribute please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.