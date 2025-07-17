Matthys, Larry Peter

WOLCOTT: Larry Peter Matthys, age 68, Wolcott, NY. Born April 26th 1957, son of Omar Matthys and Mabel Bouwens went home to heaven, July 11th, 2025 at Unity Hospital after battling pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his children Patricia (Scott) Verbridge, Amber (Brian) Haney, Laura Matthys and Sean (Amanda) Matthys. Sister Peggy Vandamme, brother Carl Bowens.

He is predeceased by siblings: Chris Brockelbank, David Lancaster, Jimmy Matthys, and Jeff Matthys.

He will be missed by 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home in Newark, NY will be honoring Larry’s burial requests. In accordance with Larry’s wishes, no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers or gifts, family asks you to consider donating to the American Cancer Society. He will be laid to rest with his father Omar Matthys in Newark Cemetery.