Mattice, Dale A.

May1, 1961 - May 22, 2026

Wolcott: With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Dale Mattice — a loving husband, dad, Peepaw, brother, and friend who meant so much to so many.

Dale was born on May 1, 1961, in Watertown, to the late Cornelius F. and Mary (Hilton) Mattice. He graduated from Red Creek High School and later retired from Keurig Dr Pepper as a production mechanic.

If you knew Dale, you knew life was never boring around him. He had a fun-loving, goofy personality and a way of making people laugh when they least expected it. He was always joking, teasing, or coming up with something that would leave everyone shaking their heads and laughing at the same time. You never quite knew what Dale was going to say or do next, and that’s exactly what made him so special. He had a way of making people feel comfortable, welcomed, and loved just by being himself.

As much as Dale loved to joke around, the thing he loved most was his family. Being a husband, dad, and especially “Peepaw” brought him more joy than anything else in life. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, helping whenever he could, and creating memories they’ll hold onto forever. Whether it was lending a hand, cracking jokes to make everyone laugh, or just being together, Dale made the ordinary moments feel important.

Dale was the kind of man who could build or fix just about anything. He loved working with his hands; building cabinets and furniture, rebuilding cars, playing the drums, and taking on projects most people wouldn’t even attempt. He rarely sat still for long and was always tinkering with something, figuring out how to make it better. But no matter what he was doing, he always put his heart into it.

He leaves behind his wife, Melinda J. (Randall) Mattice; his children, Melissa (Kyle) Delong, Elizabeth (Jeff) Hall, and Chad (Cassandra) Mattice; his brothers, Charles “Charlie” (Mary Ann) Mattice and Cornelius “Corky” Mattice; and his treasured grandchildren, Madison and Bradley Hall; Kolton, Kayden, and Jaelynn Delong; and Ethan and Eliana Marte, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Vi Valentine and Linda Bell.