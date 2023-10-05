Mattison, Gladys E. (Smith) 

WILLIAMSON: Born on December 18, 1926 to the late George and Grace (Stillman) Smith in the Town of West Union (Whitesville), New York, peacefully entered into Heaven on October 4, 2023 at age 96.

Gladys worked as the bookkeeper at the GLF in Whitesville, NY after high school. She married Veryl C. Mattison on October 22,1948 and began to work on the family farm for 13 years that was purchased from her parents. They moved to Williamson, NY November of 1961. She spent several years as a homemaker, raising her (5) children. She then worked in the meat department of the Super Duper in Ontario, NY and eventually worked at Key Bank as a teller in Williamson, NY, until she retired. After retirement she and Veryl moved back to Whitesville for 26 years and then back to Williamson, NY for 13 years to be near their family.

Gladys was community oriented and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, served on the election board and SDM board at Whitesville Central School. She was the treasurer of the Williamson and Whitesville Methodist Churches and enjoyed being a volunteer at the Blossom View Nursing Home.

She is survived by her children Norma Crawford, Marie (Robert) Kenyon, Jane (Kevin) Hubright, Marlene Allen and James Mattison; grandchildren: Jenifer DeMarree, Joanna Crawford, Eugene Fuller Jr., Shayla Stringer, Holli Dowling, Ben Hubright, Joseph and Grace Graziano, Natalie Allen, Aaron and Jacob Mattison; great grandchildren: Sierra, Wyatt, Sylvia, Olivia, Jared, Ezekiel, Isaiah, Selah, Cameron, Bailey, Riley, Matthew, Mason, Reagan, Blake, Brett, Brody, Greer and Joni and great-great granddaughter: Genevieve.

Predeceased by her parents: George and Grace (Stillman) Smith; husband: Veryl Mattison; son-in-law: Gary Crawford and great granddaughter: Brinley.

Gladys’ favorite past time was dancing and spending time with her family.

Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) October 11, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Gladys’ life will be held on (Saturday) October 14, 2023 at 3pm at the Whitesville United Methodist Church. Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gladys can be made to the Whitesville Fire Department.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com