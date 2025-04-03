Mattison, James L. 

WILLIAMSON:Entered into rest peacefully on March 31, 2025 at age 61.

Predeceased by his parents: Veryl and Gladys (Smith) Mattison.

James proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.

Survived by his loving sons: Aaron (Grace) and Jacob (Rosalie) Mattison; granddaughters: Greer, Joni, and Quinn; sisters: Norma Crawford, Marie (Robert) Kenyon, Jane (Kevin) Hubright, Marlene Allen.

Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) April 5, 2025 from 1pm – 3pm at the Sodus Bible Baptist Church: 6181 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY followed by Jim’s celebration of life at 3pm.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com