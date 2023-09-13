Maupin, Sandra Lea 

WINTER PARK, FL: May 1st, 1947- September 9th, 2023. Sandra L. Maupin, age 76, went home to join Earl, Mary and Mike on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Semkow of Rocky Point, NY and her brother, Gary Maupin of Stafford, VA. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl M. and Mary C. Maupin and her brother, Michael E. Maupin.

Sandra was a 1965 graduate of Williamson Senior High and attended Rutgers University. She had a long career as a graphic designer in New York City, working for Time Magazine for several decades. After leaving Time, she moved to Florida to enjoy her retirement years. Sandy was a loving sister and favorite aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews. She was an exceptionally talented artist, amateur family genealogist and a voracious reader, who was most comfortable at home with her cats and a good book. Her artwork is a lasting testimony to her creativity and will be cherished by her family for generations to come.

A celebration of Sandy’s life and the interment of her ashes at West Webster Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Foundation or another charitable organization. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home