Mauser, Dorothy “Dottie”

Wayne County: Born on December 6, 1924, Dottie was the daughter of the late Louise Payne Purdy and Royal Purdy.



Dottie had a rewarding career as a science teacher in the East Irondequoit Central School District where she touched many young lives. In retirement, she traveled extensively all over the world, was active in the community, and an avid gardener.

Predeceased by her husbands Joseph Lentz and Alois Mauser, beloved sons Daniel and David Lentz, sisters Barbara Purdy, Vera Boucher Purdy, Maxine Purdy Pankratz and brother George Purdy.



She is survived by her sister Kathy Purdy Bridge, her stepson Richard Mauser, stepdaughter Donna Mauser Ross (Douglas), granddaughters, Michelle Ross Cannan (Ryan VerColen), Alaina Ross Anderson (David) and her great-grandchildren Ross Cannan, Adelyn, Emma and Carter Anderson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



If you would like to do something special in her memory plant something beautiful, in your garden, and think of her.



Upon her request, there will not be any calling hours or services. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.



We will miss her.