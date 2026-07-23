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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Mauser, Dorothy “Dottie”

July 23, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Wayne County: Born on December 6, 1924, Dottie was the daughter of the late Louise Payne Purdy and Royal Purdy.

Dottie had a rewarding career as a science teacher in the East Irondequoit Central School District where she touched many young lives. In retirement, she traveled extensively all over the world, was active in the community, and an avid gardener.
Predeceased by her husbands Joseph Lentz and Alois Mauser, beloved sons Daniel and David Lentz, sisters Barbara Purdy, Vera Boucher Purdy, Maxine Purdy Pankratz and brother George Purdy.

She is survived by her sister Kathy Purdy Bridge, her stepson Richard Mauser, stepdaughter Donna Mauser Ross (Douglas), granddaughters, Michelle Ross Cannan (Ryan VerColen), Alaina Ross Anderson (David) and her great-grandchildren Ross Cannan, Adelyn, Emma and Carter Anderson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

If you would like to do something special in her memory plant something beautiful, in your garden, and think of her.

Upon her request, there will not be any calling hours or services. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

We will miss her.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.