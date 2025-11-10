Maxwell, Marian L. (Reed)

NEWARK: Marian L Maxwell, 96, passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Please join the family at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Ct, Newark, NY 14513 for Marian’s memorial service. Private burial East Newark Cemetery,

In memory of Marian, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

Marian was born the daughter of the late Clark and Winnifred (Clark) Reed on Sunday, August 4, 1929, in Newark, NY. She grew up in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School with the Class of 1949 and went on to earn her degree from SUNY Canton in 1951. She began her career as a dietitian at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs before returning to the Newark area, where she worked as a dietitian for both the Phelps and Clifton Springs schools. She later joined the Newark Developmental Center, where she dedicated over twenty-five years of service before retiring. She enjoyed following the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orangemen sports, spending time with her family, and camping. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of both the Newark First Baptist Church and Park Presbyterian Church.

Marian will be remembered by her daughters Nancy (Rick) Ross and Susan (Boo) Gifford; her grandchildren, Courtney (Ben) Bullard, Chelsea (Matt) Horner, Connor Ross, Micheal Gifford and Devin Gifford; great-grandchildren, Stella, Ross, Warren and Reed; her best friend, Jeannine Dutcher; and her nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marian was predeceased by husband, Lowell F. Maxwell in 2008, and her brothers and sisters.

