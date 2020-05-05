Obituaries
Maxwell, Thomas E.
MACEDON: Passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2020 at age 82. Thomas was predeceased his, mother and father, Evelyn and Earl Maxwell and brother Jack. He was survived by his children, Robert (Lori) Maxwell, Ron (Bev Murray) Maxwell, Tom (Pam) Maxwell and Kathy (Bruce) Baker; 8 grandchildren, Fritz, Sarah, Casey, Joshua, Shane, Brandon, Dillon and Jacob Maxwell; sisters, MaryEllen, Lorraine Morrisey, Phyllis (Frank) Davis, Jane (Vic) Hill; brothers Bill (Kathy) , Dick (Lou); several nieces and nephews. Thomas was a graduate Palmyra Macedon, Class of 1955. He entered the Marines in 1955 and was medically discharged with honors. After the service he became the owner of the “Maxwell Mobile” gas station on Main Street Macedon and started driving stock car. After selling Maxwell Mobile, Thomas went to work as an Operator Engineer at the Local 832, until retirement. Thomas loved racing horses at the Finger Lakes Racetrack and was successful with many wins. After retirement, Thomas loved spending time with his family. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic services will be private. Family and friends may send an online condolence, light a digital candle or upload a photo by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com
